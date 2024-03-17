Cubans in eastern city of Santiago protest blackouts and food shortages

HAVANA (AP) — Small groups of protesters have taken to the streets in the eastern Cuba city of Santiago decryng power outages lasting up to eight hours across the Caribbean nation. Videos on social media showed demonstrators Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of Santiago, which is nearly 500 miles from Havana. State media confirmed the protesting. Cuba is facing one of the worst economic and energy crises in its history.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.