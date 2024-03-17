Looting is on the rise in Haiti. Among the victims: UNICEF and Guatemala’s consul

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A number of government and aid agencies in Haiti have reported their facilities and aid supplies have been looted as Haiti spirals into another wave of gang violence. Gangs have raged through Haiti in recent weeks attacking key institutions and shutting down the main international airport. The chaos has pushed many Haitians to the brink of famine and left many more in increasingly desperate conditions. UNICEF said that a shipping container full of crucial aid supplies has been looted while the Guatemalan government said that an honorary consul facility was also ransacked. The United States had flown in military forces to beef up security at the American Embassy and seemingly quash speculation that senior U.S. government officials might be leaving.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.