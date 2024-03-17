Man accused of killing family members in Pennsylvania facing charges in 2 states

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man faces murder charges in Pennsylvania and carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey after allegedly killing three family members and evading law enforcement for hours as police mobilized in two states. Court documents indicate that 26-year-old Andre Gordon Jr. has been charged in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with three counts of first- and second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery and other charges. In New Jersey, the attorney general says Gordon is charged with first-degree carjacking and weapons offenses. The shootings on Saturday forced the cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and shut down a Sesame Street-themed amusement park.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.