Netanyahu snaps back against growing US criticism after being accused of losing his way on Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is railing against international criticism of his government amid the devastating war with Hamas. Netanyahu spoke days after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Israel to hold new a election and said Netanyahu had “lost his way.” Netanyahu says an election would force Israel to stop fighting and would paralyze the country for months. He says no amount of international pressure will stop Israel from eliminating Hamas and freeing hostages in Gaza, and that an assault on the southern city of Rafah could be weeks away. Gaza’s Health Ministry says the war has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians.

By TIA GOLDENBERG and RAVI NESSMAN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.