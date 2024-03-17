Ohio governor declares emergency after severe storms that killed 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor has declared a state of emergency in 11 counties across a swath of central Ohio struck by severe weather last week. Gov. Mike DeWine also activated the Ohio National Guard to help officials in Logan County, where three deaths were confirmed, with cleanup of storm debris on public property. The declaration announced Sunday orders all relevant state departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies and personnel to aid in response and recovery efforts.

