Oregon county plants trees to honor victims of killer 2021 heat wave

PORTLAND (AP) — Family members of people killed by record-breaking heat in the Portland area three years ago gathered over the weekend to plant trees across Multnomah County in honor of its 72 victims. Three consecutive days of extraordinary temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, which usually experiences mild summers, shattered all-time records. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days, peaking at 116 degrees Fahrenheit. Authorities say more people died from the heat in the greater Portland area that June than in the entire state over the past 20 years.

