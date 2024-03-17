Overnight shooting kills 2 and wounds 5 in Washington, D.C., police say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say an early morning shooting in Washington, D.C., killed two people and wounded five others. Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll says officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of 7th and P Street Northwest around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Carroll says seven people were shot at a single location and the surviving five victims, all adults, were transported to area hospitals. The conditions of the victims were not immediately shared. Carroll has asked for the public’s assistance in gathering information about the shooting and there was no immediate report of an arrest.

