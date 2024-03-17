Pakistani airstrikes target suspected Pakistani Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan, officials say
By MUNIR AHMED and RAHIM FAIEZ
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan has targeted multiple suspected hideouts of Pakistani Taliban inside neighboring Afghanistan. Early Monday’s airstrikes came two days after Pakistani militants in a suicide bombing and coordinated attack on a military facility killed seven soldiers in the northwest. There was no immediate comment by Pakistan’s military and the Afghan Taliban government about the strikes. However, two security and intelligence officials said the multiple strikes were carried out in the Khost and Paktika provinces bordering Pakistan. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the record. However, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement confirmed Monday’s strike.