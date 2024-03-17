Russia says Ukraine launched far-ranging drone attacks on final day of Russia’s presidential vote

Russia says Ukraine has launched a new wave of attacks as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a presidential vote set to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule for another six years. The Russian Defense Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones early Sunday. The number includes five in the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage. The ministry said that two more drones were shot down over the Kaluga region just south of the Russian capital and the Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow. Russian forces have made incremental gains along the front line as the war drags into a third year. Ukraine has fought back with drone attacks deep inside Russia and cross-border raids.

