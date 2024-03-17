Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North’s eastern waters
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North conducted the missile launch Monday morning but gave no further details, such as how far the weapon flew. The launch happened days after the U.S. and South Korean militaries ended their annual military drills that the North considers an invasion rehearsal.