Suspect arrested in Indianapolis bar shooting that killed 1 person and injured 5, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police have arrested a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting at a bar that killed one person and injured five others. Indianapolis Metro Police Department Chief Christopher Bailey says Nicholas Fulk, 25, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder hours after the shooting at Landsharks on Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police previously said five victims were transported by emergency responders to area hospitals and the sixth went to a hospital on their own after the shooting. Bailey used the statement announcing the arrest to stress the importance of businesses working with police to implement an existing safety plan for the area.

