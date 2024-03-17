The culture of Mexican fireworks revealed through the lens of an AP photographer

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Marco Ugarte has been a photographer based in Mexico City for over 30 years. He covered the fireworks festival in nearby Tultepec for just the second time a week ago. Aiming to show the artisans’ passion and dedication for the dangerous art of making fireworks, Ugarte was given training in safety and respect for the pyrotechnics before he aimed his camera on the explosive party.

