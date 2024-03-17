Undeterred: Kansas City crowds go to St. Patrick’s Day parade, month after violence at Chiefs’ rally
By NICK INGRAM and JIM SALTER
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The memory of the deadly shooting at the last month’s Super Bowl rally in Kansas City, Missouri, was still on the minds of many at the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday. But this time a big mass gathering went off without any significant trouble. Kansas City police reported just two arrests, both for non-violent crimes. Police weren’t taking any chances: About 400 officers were on the scene. Last month’s violence was on the minds of some. One float was pulled by a truck with a sign on the front that read, “Kansas City Strong.” A parade official acknowledged that the crowd was slightly smaller this year, though the chilly weather may have been a factor.