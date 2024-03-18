6 former Mississippi law officers to be sentenced for torture of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for torturing two Black men will be sentenced by a federal judge starting Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Tom Lee will sentence two defendants each day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Each faces the potential of decades behind bars. The former law officers have admitted to subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to numerous acts of racially motivated torture. In a January 2023 episode, the group of six burst into a Rankin County home without a warrant and assaulted the men with stun guns, a sex toy and other objects.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

