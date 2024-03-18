Afghan refugee convicted of murder in a case that shocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee has been found guilty of first-degree murder in one of three fatal shootings that shook Albuquerque’s Muslim community during the summer of 2022. Jurors returned the verdict Monday. Muhammad Syed faces up to life in prison for killing 41-year-old Aftab Hussein in July 2022. He also will stand trial in the coming months for the other two slayings that August. At trial, prosecutors presented cellphone data that showed his phone was in the area when the shooting occurred, and a ballistics expert testified that casings and projectiles recovered from the scene had been fired from a rifle that was found under Syed’s bed. Defense attorneys said prosecutors couldn’t prove Syed pulled the trigger.

