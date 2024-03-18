Biden signs executive order on advancing study of women’s health while chiding ‘backward’ GOP ideas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at advancing the study of women’s health by strengthening data collection and providing better funding opportunities for biomedical research. During a reception at the White House on Monday, he also chided Republicans for having “no clue about the power of women” and said they were “about to find out” come November’s election. Women make up half the population, but their health is underfunded and understudied. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the federal government mandated women be included in federally funded medical studies. But for most of medical history scientific study was based almost entirely on men.

