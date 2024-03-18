Blinken tells democracy summit that technology must sustain democratic values

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the need to ensure that technology sustain democratic values, speaking at a democracy summit in South Korea. He said during the ministerial conference of the third Summit for Democracy on Monday that authoritarian regimes deploy technologies to undermine democracy and human rights. President Joe Biden first proposed the idea of a democracy summit during his 2020 campaign and has repeatedly made called for the U.S. and like-minded allies to show the world that democracies are a better vehicle for societies than autocracies.

