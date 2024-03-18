Chinese billionaire pleads guilty to straw donor scheme in New York and Rhode Island

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese billionaire has pleaded guilty to federal election crimes, admitting that he made thousands of dollars in contributions to New York and Rhode Island political candidates in the names of others. Hui Qin is a Chinese cinema magnate and pleased guilty on Monday. He faces up to 27 years in prison on charges that include orchestrating a straw donor scheme and immigration fraud. Prosecutors say he sought to send more than $10,000 in donations, concealed in the names of others, to a candidate for citywide office in New York, as well as congressional candidates in New York and Rhode Island. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.