Croatia’s top court rules that the president can’t run in the parliamentary election unless he quits

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s Constitutional Court has ruled that President Zoran Milanović can’t run for prime minister or take part in the parliamentary preelection activities of an opposition party unless he resigns immediately from his current post. Milanović on Friday called a parliamentary election for April 17. But he then announced that he would run for Croatia’s next prime minister on the list of the opposition Socialist Democratic Party. The surprise announcement has triggered a deep political crisis in the European Union and NATO-member country. The court ruling came on Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.