Cyclone weakens to a tropical low while bringing rain and wind to Australia’s northern coast

SYDNEY (AP) — A cyclone has weakened to a tropical low while bring heavy rain and winds to Australia’s Northern Territory. The Bureau of Meteorology said Tuesday the storm would continue to track west through inland parts of the Northern Territory over the coming days. Tropical Cyclone Megan lashed island communities for days before it made landfall late Monday near the remote town of Borroloola on the southwestern side of the Gulf of Carpentaria. The bureau forecast winds up to 81 mph for the town and several inches of rain.

