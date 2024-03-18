Donald Trump endorses Ohio congressional candidate Derek Merrin just hours before polls open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has issued a last-minute endorsement in a highly sought northwest Ohio congressional district, backing state Rep. Derek Merrin as the best choice to face incumbent Democrat Marcy Kaptur this fall. Trump’s announcement Monday came about 18 hours before polls were to open on Ohio’s primary election, and less than 48 hours after Trump campaigned in the state for U.S. Sen. candidate Bernie Moreno, On his Truth Social platform, Trump called Merrin rival Craig Riedel a RINO “who is no friend of MAGA.” Riedel has the backing of U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, Trump’s closest ally in the state.

