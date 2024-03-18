Freddie Mercury’s home is on the market for first time since 1980 minus his ‘exquisite clutter’

LONDON (AP) — The mansion that was Freddie Mercury’s sanctuary in London and where he lived the final decade of his life is on sale for the first time in nearly 45 years. Garden Lodge, as the home in the posh Kensington neighborhood is known, is up for sale for offers exceeding $38 million. Mercury, the frontman for Queen, bought the home with cash in 1980 and died there in 1991 of AIDS-related pneumonia at 45. He left the property and all his possessions to his close friend, Mary Austin, who has been selling them over the past year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.