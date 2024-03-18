Gambia could become the first country to reverse a ban on female genital cutting

ERREKUNDA, Gambia (AP) — The West African nation of Gambia could become the first country in the world to reverse a ban on female genital cutting, a practice that experts say is dangerous and has no benefits. Lawmakers are voting Monday on legislation that seeks to repeal the 2015 ban. The procedure includes the partial or full removal of external genitalia and usually is performed on young girls. It is incorrectly believed to control a woman’s sexuality and can cause serious bleeding and death. Gambia’s bill is backed by religious conservatives. One local activist worries that other laws safeguarding women’s rights could be repealed next.

By ABDOULIE JOHN and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

