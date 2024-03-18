Gambia lawmakers refer a repeal of the ban on female genital cutting to more committee discussions

SERREKUNDA, Gambia (AP) — Lawmakers in Gambia have referred a repeal of the 2015 ban on female genital cutting for further committee discussions. Gambian activists fear the repeal would overturn years of work to better protect girls and women. The legislation was referred to a committee Monday and could return to a vote in the weeks and months ahead. Activists in the largely Muslim country had warned that lifting the ban would hurt years of work against a procedure often performed on young girls in the mistaken belief that it would control their sexuality.

By ABDOULIE JOHN and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

