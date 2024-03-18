Illinois voters to decide competitive US House primaries around the state

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois voters are set to decide competitive U.S. House races around the state. The most closely-watched races in Illinois include a downstate Republican matchup between Republican Rep. Mike Bost and former state Sen. Darren Bailey. Bailey was an unsuccessful 2022 GOP nominee for governor. He is hoping to unseat the 63-year-old incumbent. In the heavily Democratic Chicago area, Democratic Rep. Danny Davis is locked in a competitive five-way primary. The challengers include progressive anti-violence activist Kina Collins and Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin. Three-term Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is also facing a spirited challenge from Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez.

