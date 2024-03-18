In a global first, Gambia could reverse its ban on female genital cutting

ERREKUNDA, Gambia (AP) — Lawmakers in Gambia are voting Monday on legislation that seeks to repeal a 2015 ban on female genital cutting. That would make the West African nation the first country anywhere to make such a reversal. The procedure also has been called female genital mutilation and includes the partial or full removal of external genitalia. It is incorrectly believed to control a woman’s sexuality and can cause serious bleeding and death. The bill is backed by religious conservatives and says that “it seeks to uphold religious purity and safeguard cultural norms and values.” One local activist worries that other laws safeguarding women’s rights could be repealed next.

By ABDOULIE JOHN and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

