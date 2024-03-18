Insider Q&A: CEO of fast-growing First Watch keeps the focus on breakfast

A U.S. restaurant chain that only serves breakfast, brunch and lunch is keeping its original recipe for success as it evolves in response to changing work patterns. Florida-based First Watch is one of the fastest-growing chains in its category in terms of dollar sales and unit growth, according to market research firm Technomic. Two restaurant veterans tired of working late nights launched First Watch in 1983. The company now has more than 500 locations in 29 states. CEO Chris Tomasso says First Watch doesn’t plan to stay open past 2:30 p.m. even as more customers start their mornings with “power breakfast” meetings and embrace brunch while remote working.

