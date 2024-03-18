Skip to Content
Missing 85-year-old Palm Desert woman found

CHP
By
today at 4:41 PM
Published 2:46 PM

Update 4:30 p.m.

Samantha Smith has been found safe.

Original Report:

Authorities sought help from the public in locating an 85-year-old non-verbal woman with dementia who was last seen in Palm Desert early today.

Samantha Smith was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 76000 block of Begonia Lane, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Palm Desert station.

Detectives described Smith as a 5-foot-6-inch woman weighing 120 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt over a pink shirt, pink pants, and gray or blue socks.   

The California Highway Patrol issued a region-wide Silver Alert Monday afternoon. Smith is non-verbal, suffers from dementia and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's dispatch at 800-950-2444.

Jesus Reyes

