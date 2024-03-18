Pakistani airstrikes target suspected Pakistani Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan, killing 8 people

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say their forces targeted multiple suspected hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban inside neighboring Afghanistan. Early Monday’s airstrikes killed at least eight people. They came two days after Pakistani militants killed seven soldiers in a suicide bombing and coordinated attack on a military facility in the country’s northwest. Pakistan’s military hasn’t confirmed the strikes. The Afghan Taliban government denounced them. Two Pakistani officials said the strikes were carried out in the Khost and Paktika provinces bordering Pakistan. Chief Afghan Taliban spokesperson said Pakistani airstrikes in Barmal district in Paktika province killed three women and three children while two other women were killed in a strike in Khost province.

By MUNIR AHMED and RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

