South Korea will suspend licenses of 2 senior doctors in first punishment for doctors’ walkouts

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean authorities will suspend the licenses of two senior doctors for allegedly inciting the weekslong walkouts by medical interns and residents that have disrupted hospital operations. That’s according to one of the doctors who spoke to The Associated Press. The suspensions that will start in mid-April are the first punishments against physicians after thousands of doctors-in-training walked off the job to protest a plan to sharply increase medical school admissions. Police are investigating five senior members of the Korean Medical Association for allegedly inciting and abetting the strikes. The junior doctors say they are concerned schools can’t handle the new students and the quality of medical services would suffer.

