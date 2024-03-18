Too much Atlantic in Atlantic City: Beach erosion has casinos desperately seeking sand by summer

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — There’s a little too much Atlantic in Atlantic City this year for some casinos. Weeks of winter storms have washed away much of the sand from the gambling resort’s north end beaches. That’s left the Ocean, Resorts and Hard Rock casinos urgently trying to get federal officials to accelerate a sand replenishment project planned for sometime this year. Atlantic City has long said its beaches set it apart from gambling attractions elsewhere. But without the beaches, it could be a harder sell attracting tourists and gamblers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says beach repair work might not start until late summer or fall.

