Blinken underscores ‘ironclad’ support for the Philippines as it clashes with China in disputed sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has underscored Washington’s “ironclad commitment” to help defend the Philippines in case of an armed attack against its forces. Clashes between Chinese and Filipino coast guards in the disputed South China Sea recently turned more hostile. Blinken held talks with his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Tuesday in Manila. Next month, United States President Joe Biden will host Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a White House summit. Their talks will likely include the growing concerns over increasingly aggressive Chinese actions in the South China Sea, as well as North Korea’s nuclear program.

