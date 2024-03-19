Democrats hope to flip Ohio’s supreme court this fall. Tuesday’s primary settled the contests

Tuesday’s primaries for three contested seats on the Ohio Supreme Court kicked off a high-stakes battle for partisan control of the court this fall. The court, which currently has a 4-3 Republican majority, is expected to determine how to implement an amendment to the state constitution protecting abortion rights that voters overwhelmingly approved last year. Of the three seats up for election this year, just one had a contested primary. Lisa Forbes, an 8th District Court of Appeals judge who was endorsed by the state Democratic Party, defeated Judge Terri Jamison, who sits on the 10th District Court of Appeals. Ohio is one of 33 states with supreme court races this year and among the few where voters have an opportunity to flip partisan control of the court.

