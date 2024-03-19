Gannett, McClatchy news chains say they will stop using Associated Press content

NEW YORK (AP) — The media companies Gannett and McClatchy, which together control more than 200 news outlets including USA Today and the Miami Herald, say they will stop using stories, video and images from The Associated Press later this month. It’s another sign of the news industry’s retrenchment. Gannett says the move will enable it to invest in its newsrooms. AP says it was disappointed by the decisions, and was hopeful that discussions would result in new deals that would not deprive news consumers. While fees from news organizations once provided nearly all of AP’s revenue, it now gets just over 10% of its income from U.S. newspapers.

