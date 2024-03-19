Incumbents win big in Illinois primary with Chicago-area Democrats emerging from competitive races

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois primary has meant big wins for incumbents with two Chicago-area Democrats emerging from competitive primaries. Meanwhile, a downstate Republican challenger conceded in a race that focused on an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Turnout was low in the primary, notably in Chicago. Roughly 20% of registered voters there cast ballots. Longtime Rep. Danny Davis won the Democratic primary after a competitive five-way contest. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia also won against Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez. Former state Sen. Darren Bailey conceded to U.S. Rep. Mike Bost in a competitive Republican primary in southern Illinois.

