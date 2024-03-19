Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, praises ‘very valuable’ potential of Gaza’s ‘waterfront property’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser and his son-in-law, praised the “very valuable” potential of Gaza’s “waterfront property.” Kushner in an interview with a Harvard University professor last month suggested that Israel should remove civilians while it “cleans up” the area. Kushner also suggested that getting civilians out of Rafah and potentially into Egypt, might be possible “with the right diplomacy,” also positing a plan for the Negev desert in southern Israel. About 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, as Israel looks to eliminate Hamas following the militant group’s deadly Oct. 7 attack. Kushner worked on a wide range of issues in the Trump administration, including Middle East peace efforts.

