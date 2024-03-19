Longtime Congressman Danny Davis wins competitive Democratic primary in Chicago-area district

CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime Rep. Danny Davis has won the Democratic primary after a competitive five-way primary. The Democrat first won office in 1996. He faced questions about his fitness for office at age 82. He said those questions are fair but that his experience is valuable, particularly for leadership on key committees. He’s a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means. Davis had enthusiastic party backing. Still, the Democrats challenging him hoped there was enough dissatisfaction among voters to help them. Davis was able to fend off a 2022 primary challenge from progressive anti-violence activist Kina Collins.

