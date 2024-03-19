More than six in 10 US abortions in 2023 were done by medication — a significant jump since 2020

New research shows that more than six in 10 of the abortions in the United States last year were done through medication. That’s up from 53% in 2020. The Guttmacher Institute is a research group that supports abortion rights, and put out the new research. Its data shows about 642,700 medication abortions were done in the first full calendar year after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Sixty-three percent of abortions in the formal health care system in 2023 were by medication. Next week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could impact access for one of the pills used in medication abortions.

