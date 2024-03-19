Stress over threats drove former Milwaukee elections official to request fake ballots, attorney says

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney for a former Milwaukee elections official charged with fraudulently ordering three military absentee ballots under fake names and sending them to a Republican lawmaker who embraced election conspiracy theories is arguing that she was distraught over threats and her brother’s death. Kimberly Zapata is on trial on multiple charges, including felony misconduct in public office and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot. Zapata’s defense attorney Daniel Adams contended Tuesday that she saw herself as a whistleblower. She faces up to five years behind bars if convicted on all four counts.

