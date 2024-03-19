The first ‘cyberflasher’ is convicted under England’s new law and gets more than 5 years in prison

LONDON (AP) — A sex offender is the first person in England and Wales to be convicted under a new cyber-flashing law. He has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. Nicholas Hawkes was convicted of sending unsolicited photos of his genitals in February to a teenage girl and a woman in violation of the Online Safety Act. The cyberflashing law makes it an offense to send unsolicited sexual images by social media, dating apps or technologies such as Bluetooth or Airdrop. Hawkes was on the sex offenders register after being convicted of exposure and sexual activity with a child under 16.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.