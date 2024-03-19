US farms are increasingly reliant on contract workers who are acutely exposed to climate extremes

The latest U.S. agricultural census data, out last month with the latest five-year update of data from 2022, shows an increase in the proportion of farms utilizing contract labor compared to those hiring labor overall. In addition, the number of farms utilizing migrant labor went up. That reflects an ongoing trend — farmers say they are finding it harder to find the labor that they need, and that they are increasingly turning to contract programs like H-2A for help with farm work. That means that contract workers are more likely to be on the front lines of climate change, dealing with increasing heat and extreme weather. Climate change affects all farm workers, but advocates say this is a reason to focus on helping contract workers with their specific challenges and needs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.