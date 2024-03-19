US officials say pact with strategically key Pacific island nations underscores American commitment

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. officials say newly-approved legislation providing billions of dollars in funding for three strategically important Pacific island nations is an important sign of American commitment, which comes amid warnings China is actively trying to pry them away from Washington’s sphere of influence. The funds for the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau — known collectively as the Freely Associated States — were approved earlier this month. The $7.1 billion makes up a significant portion of the small island nations’ budgets and is critical for health services, infrastructure projects and education.

