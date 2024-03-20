A Greek F-16 crashes during a training mission, but the pilot is rescued

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Aegean Sea during a training flight. The pilot ejected from the aircraft and was later rescued. The incident occurred near the small island of Psathoura, 175 kilometers (110 miles) northeast of Athens, after the single-seat jet fighter took off from an air base in central Greece. The air force said the pilot was rescued by a helicopter launched as part of a joint mission by the military and the coast guard. The pilot was then hospitalized for observation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.