As Myanmar’s army faces setbacks, it is stepping up attacks on civilians, a UN expert warns

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — A U.N.-backed independent expert on human rights in Myanmar says the military government is escalating violence against civilians as it faces more setbacks on the battlefield, where it is fighting against pro-democracy and ethnic armed groups. Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews told a news conference in Geneva that resistance to military rule in Myanmar has been gaining momentum, with the army on the run. However, he cautioned that resistance victories also have a downside: the army has stepped up attacks harming civilians. Reliable numbers are impossible to obtain, but the military government itself has acknowledged it is facing strong challenges, and recently instituted conscription to fill its ranks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.