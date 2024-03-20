Australia and UK sign defense and security treaty to meet ‘contemporary challenges’

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia and the United Kingdom signed a new defense and security cooperation agreement Thursday with the defense ministers of both countries saying it was required to meet ‘contemporary challenges’ to maintain a global rules-based order. The treaty was signed by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and his U.K. counterpart Grant Shapps following annual ministerial defense talks at Parliament House in Canberra, as part of the Australia-UK Ministerial consultations.. The treaty comes a day after Australia received the most senior Chinese leader in visit seven years where security and stability across the region had been high on the agenda between the respective foreign ministers.

