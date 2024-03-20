Biden is using the ‘are you better off today’ question to contrast himself with Trump

DALLAS (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened a new line of attack against former President Donald Trump. At a campaign fundraiser in the Dallas area on Wednesday, Biden asked and answered the classic “are you better off today than you were four years ago” question to remind voters of what it was like when Trump was in office. The Democratic president also criticized Republican Trump for saying at one of his campaign rallies last weekend that there will be a “bloodbath” if he loses to Biden again in November. Biden says there’s no place in America for political violence.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.