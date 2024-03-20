Georgia plans its first execution in years. Lawyers say the inmate is intellectually disabled
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man is scheduled to be put to death in what would be the state’s first execution in more than four years. Willie James Pye was convicted of killing his former girlfriend Alicia Lynn Yarbrough three decades ago. The planned lethal injection using the sedative pentobarbital is set to happen at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the state prison in Jackson. The 59-year-old Pye would be the first person executed in Georgia since January 2020.