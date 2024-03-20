Homelessness, affordable-housing shortage spark resurgence of single-room ‘micro-apartments’

SEATTLE (AP) — Boarding houses were a staple for low-income, single blue-collar or temporary workers across the U.S. in the early 1900s. A century later, that same concept of small single rooms with a shared kitchen or bathroom is reappearing — now with the trendy name of “micro-apartment” and aimed at a much broader array of residents — as cities buffeted by surging homelessness struggle to make housing more affordable. The Pacific Northwest is a leader in the resurgence of this form of affordable housing. Oregon last year passed a bill opening the door for micro-apartments and Washington lawmakers this year did the same, clearing red tape that for years has limited construction of the micro units.

By HALLIE GOLDEN and CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.