Natural wonders. Napoleon’s exile. A remote island in the South Atlantic is now easier to reach

JAMESTOWN, St. Helena (AP) — St. Helena, a small, craggy island in the South Atlantic Ocean, is one of the most remote inhabited places in the world. Until several years ago, it took five nights by boat to reach the British overseas territory, which is nearly halfway between southern Africa and Brazil. Today, there are weekly commercial flights and the recent arrival of high-speed internet. The government of St. Helena is hoping to breathe new life into its fledgling tourism industry. The island is perhaps best known as the place of Napoleon Bonaparte’s exile and death, and as the home of Jonathan, a nearly 200-year-old tortoise.

