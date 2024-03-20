One Tech Tip: How to spot AI-generated deepfake images

LONDON (AP) — AI fakery is quickly becoming one of the biggest problems confronting us online. Deceptive pictures, videos and audio are proliferating thanks to the rise and misuse of generative artificial intelligence tools. With AI deepfakes cropping up almost every day, depicting everyone from Taylor Swift to Donald Trump, it’s getting harder to tell what’s real from what’s not. Video and image generators like DALL-E, Midjourney and OpenAI’s Sora make it easy — just type a request and the system spits it out. Fake images can be used for scams and identity theft or propaganda and election manipulation. To spot a deepfake, look for the consistency of shadows and lighting, the edges of faces and people’s teeth.

By KELVIN CHAN and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

